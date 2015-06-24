FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge up but French telecom stocks slump
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares edge up but French telecom stocks slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, consolidating gains made this week on expectations of a Greek debt deal, although French telecoms stocks slumped after Bouygues shunned Altice’s bid for its telecoms arm.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.1 percent.

However, shares in Bouygues fell 8.2 percent after the conglomerate’s rejection of the Altice offer for its telecoms division.

Altice slid 7 percent, while shares in Numericable-SFR - which is owned by Altice - also slumped 12 percent. Shares in French rivals Orange and Iliad also weakened by 3.4-6.2 percent. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.