European shares slide after Greece says lenders reject debt proposals

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell sharply into negative territory on Monday, after Greece said international lenders had rejected its latest proposals to end a stand-off over debt and avoid default.

A Greek government official said that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told associates that Greece’s proposed measures had not been accepted by creditors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent having traded roughly flat beforehand. The top Greek share index extended losses to trade 3 percent lower. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Nigel Stephenson)