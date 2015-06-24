FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares slide after Greece says lenders reject debt proposals
June 24, 2015

European shares slide after Greece says lenders reject debt proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell sharply into negative territory on Monday, after Greece said international lenders had rejected its latest proposals to end a stand-off over debt and avoid default.

A Greek government official said that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told associates that Greece’s proposed measures had not been accepted by creditors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent having traded roughly flat beforehand. The top Greek share index extended losses to trade 3 percent lower. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

