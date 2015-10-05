FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore shares jump as Europe gets commodities boost
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Glencore shares jump as Europe gets commodities boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European shares climbed higher on Monday, with a surge in Glencore lifting the mining sector and firmer oil prices giving energy stocks a boost.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.7 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced 1.6 percent.

German potash producer K+S slumped, however, after Potash Corp withdrew its bid for K+S.

Glencore extended its bounce-back from a bruising sell-off a week ago, up 8 percent after a surge in its Hong-Kong-listed shares. The company issued a statement noting its share-price move but said it had no reason to explain the swings. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.