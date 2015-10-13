FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall as miners, autos decline but SABMiller soars
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall as miners, autos decline but SABMiller soars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SABMiller up 9 pct after accepting ABInBev takeover offer

* SAP rises as Q3 profits beat analyst expectations

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday, following losses in Asia overnight, although SABMiller soared after accepting a 68 billion-pounds ($104.48 billion) takeover proposal from rival Anheuser-Busch .

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 dropped 1 percent.

Miners and auto sector stocks were the top sectoral fallers in early trading and investors were also awaiting the ZEW investor sentiment readings for October later on Tuesday.

SABMiller rose 9 percent and Anheuser-Busch was up 3.8 percent. SABMiller said it had indicated to AB InBev that its board would be prepared to accept the offer and said it had asked for a two-week extension to Oct. 28 of a deadline set for its rival to announce a firm intention to bid.

SAP was 4.8 percent higher after Europe’s biggest software maker on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating the most optimistic analyst estimate.

But LVMH fell 3 percent after the luxury goods industry leader posted a mixed set of third-quarter revenue figures that revealed a strong rebound in cognac sales, particularly in China, but a slowdown at its key fashion and leather business. ($1 = 0.6508 pounds) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.