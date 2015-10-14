FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall on weak China data, ASML slides after results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday as new concerns about deflationary pressures in China impacted equity markets, while technology group ASML slid after weak results.

Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 1 percent.

ASML, which is a supplier to top global semiconductor makers, was one of the biggest fallers, dropping 6 percent after its third-quarter earnings came in slightly below analysts’ expectations, and with fewer than expected new bookings.

Banco Comercial Portugues also fell 3.9 percent while the broader Lisbon stock market dropped back after Portugal’s caretaker prime minister failed to obtain backing from Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa on forming a new government on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
