European shares fall on weak China data, ASML slides after results

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday as new concerns about deflationary pressures in China impacted equity markets, while technology group ASML and builder Skanska slid after weak business updates.

Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China eased more than expected in September while producer prices fell for the 43rd straight month.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 1.1 percent.

Germany’s DAX also fell 1.2 percent, leaving the DAX some 20 percent below a record high reached in April.

European stocks have fallen back from those April peaks, due partly to the signs of weakness in China, the world’s second biggest economy and a major overseas market for European companies such as carmakers and luxury goods groups.

“The general situation in China appears to be indicating weak domestic demand. Overall sentiment on equity markets is weak,” said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank.

ASML, a supplier to top global semiconductor makers, was one of the biggest fallers, dropping 6 percent after its third-quarter earnings came in slightly below analysts’ expectations, and with fewer than expected new bookings.

Skanska also fell more than 7 percent, its worst day since August 2011, after it said writedowns would hit its third quarter profits.

However, British financial company Hargreaves Lansdown rose 7.3 percent, the best performer on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Even though Hargreaves reported a drop in first quarter assets under administration, investors were pleased by the fact that the company’s new business in-flows had hit a record high.

