European shares extend gains, but Hugo Boss slumps

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - European shares extended the previous session’s rally on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as some U.S. data releases eased concerns about the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy.

U.S. consumer prices fell the most in eight months as gasoline costs fell in September, but a rise in core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, suggested inflation was starting to firm. Also, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell back to a 42-year low last week.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 1,431.91 points by 0707 GMT after closing 1.4 percent higher in the previous session.

However, Hugo Boss shares slumped 9 percent after the fashion house cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook as a slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)