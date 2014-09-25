FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares steady at open; H&M drops after results
September 25, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Europe shares steady at open; H&M drops after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European shares were steady in early trading on Thursday, halting the previous session’s rebound, while Hennes & Mauritz lost ground after saying sales had slowed in September.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.02 percent at 1,386.10 points, after gaining 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported in-line quarterly profits but added that sales had slowed in September, causing shares in the company to fall by around 3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

