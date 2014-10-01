FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares dip after Sainsbury, Nexans warnings
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

European shares dip after Sainsbury, Nexans warnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European shares dipped early on Wednesday, starting the new quarter in the red as sales warnings from UK retailer J Sainsbury and French cable maker Nexans fuelled worries over the outlook for European corporate results.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,377.07 points.

Shares in Nexans tumbled 5.6 percent after the firm said full-year revenue would be flat as sales dropped by around 4 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter.

J Sainsbury cut its full-year sales after trading fell sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by intense competition in a UK grocery market. However, its stock inched higher, up 0.3 percent as traders cited relief the firm didn’t slash its dividend.

On the macro front, investors awaited a batch of euro zone data expected to show relatively weak manufacturing activity. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
