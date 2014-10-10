FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall again as global growth fears rock stocks
October 10, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

European shares fall again as global growth fears rock stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares dropped early on Friday, extending their recent pull-back and tracking steep losses in equity markets worldwide spurred by mounting worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,302.37 points, hitting a level not seen since early August.

The sell-off comes on the back of weak data from Germany, Europe’s biggest economy. On Thursday, data showed German exports in August fell the most since January 2009, and figures earlier in the week showed steep drops in industrial orders and output. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

