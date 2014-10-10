FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's DAX index hits one-year low
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's DAX index hits one-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX index sank to a near one-year low on Friday, knocked down by rising worries about the strength of Europe’s biggest economy following a raft of bleak macro data.

The index fell 1.1 percent to 8,904.29 points, piercing below its August low and falling to levels not seen since late October 2013.

The DAX - which has been the euro zone's best-performing stock index in the five years since Lehman Brothers collapsed - is lagging all other major markets so far this year, losing 6.7 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is down 1 percent. link.reuters.com/pap87v

The German market’s sell-off comes on the back of this week’s grim data showing German exports in August fell the most since January 2009 and industrial orders and output steeply dropped. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.