European shares resume sell-off; Iliad surges
October 14, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

European shares resume sell-off; Iliad surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell early on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and resuming their three-week sell-off, dragged by mounting concerns over the strength of the global economy.

Shares in British luxury brand Burberry featured among the top losers across Europe, down 4.1 percent after warning that market conditions were becoming more difficult, partly offsetting reduced currency headwinds.

Bucking the trend, shares in Iliad surged 13 percent in brisk volumes after the French low-cost telecoms operator dropped its bid to buy T-Mobile US Inc. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
