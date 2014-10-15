European shares extend losses; Greek stocks tumble

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their steep losses on Wednesday following data showing U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in over a year, fuelling worries of falling U.S. inflation.

At 1253 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.1 percent at 1,265.71 points, a level not seen since early February.

The index has tumbled 10.4 percent since mid-September, as mounting worries over the strength of the global economy has spooked investors.

Greek equities featured among the top losers on Wednesday, with Athens’s benchmark ATG index sinking 9.1 percent, succumbing to a second day of selling pressure, with traders citing political uncertainty jitters and a spike in Greek 10-year bond yields, rising above 7.6 percent.

It was the index’s steepest one-day percentage drop since the heat of the global financial crisis in 2008. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)