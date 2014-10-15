FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend losses; Greek stocks tumble
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

European shares extend losses; Greek stocks tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their steep losses on Wednesday following data showing U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in over a year, fuelling worries of falling U.S. inflation.

At 1253 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.1 percent at 1,265.71 points, a level not seen since early February.

The index has tumbled 10.4 percent since mid-September, as mounting worries over the strength of the global economy has spooked investors.

Greek equities featured among the top losers on Wednesday, with Athens’s benchmark ATG index sinking 9.1 percent, succumbing to a second day of selling pressure, with traders citing political uncertainty jitters and a spike in Greek 10-year bond yields, rising above 7.6 percent.

It was the index’s steepest one-day percentage drop since the heat of the global financial crisis in 2008. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.