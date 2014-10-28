FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise early; Sanofi sinks
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

European shares rise early; Sanofi sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, reversing the previous session’s dip as better-than-expected results from a number of blue-chips including pharma group Novartis and bank UBS helped lift sentiment.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,313.05 points, with UBS up 1.9 percent and Novartis up 1.7 percent.

Bucking the trend, French drugmaker Sanofi sank 7.1 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales, blaming pricing pressures on its lucrative diabetes business. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.