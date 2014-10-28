European shares rise early; Sanofi sinks

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, reversing the previous session’s dip as better-than-expected results from a number of blue-chips including pharma group Novartis and bank UBS helped lift sentiment.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,313.05 points, with UBS up 1.9 percent and Novartis up 1.7 percent.

Bucking the trend, French drugmaker Sanofi sank 7.1 percent after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly sales, blaming pricing pressures on its lucrative diabetes business. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)