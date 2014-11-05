FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares bounce back, helped by earnings
November 5, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

European shares bounce back, helped by earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Wednesday, reversing most of the previous session’s losses, as a raft of positive results from companies helped lift sentiment.

Shares in Lundin Petroleum surged 4.5 percent after the Swedish oil and gas producer posted third-quarter earnings above expectations.

British retailer Marks & Spencer climbed 7 percent after reporting forecast-beating results.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,337.16 points, after falling 1 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)

