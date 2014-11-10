FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares steady at open; Nutreco, Carlsberg rally
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

European shares steady at open; Nutreco, Carlsberg rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were steady at the open on Monday, taking a breather after the previous session’s losses, with Nutreco surging 13 percent as SHV sweetened its takeover bid for the Dutch animal feed and nutrition company.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,346.70 points.

Carlsberg gained 3.3 percent after posting a third quarter operating profit before special items in line with the same quarter last year as a growing Asian market offset challenges in Russia.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.