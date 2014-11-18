FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares inch higher ahead of ZEW
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

European shares inch higher ahead of ZEW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher in early trading on Tuesday as investors bet on Germany’s ZEW survey to start showing some signs of stabilisation and reverse 10 straight months of declines.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.05 percent at 1,352.51 points, with Germany’s DAX up 0.3 percent.

Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice bucked the trend, falling 4.1 percent after private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sold 7.5 million shares via an accelerated bookbuild.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.