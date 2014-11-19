FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares slip; Areva sinks after dropping targets
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares slip; Areva sinks after dropping targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower in early trade on Wednesday, with mining shares dragged by a sharp fall in iron ore prices and nuclear group Areva sinking after it dropped its financial targets.

Shares in France’s Areva tumbled 19 percent after it suspended its 2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming delays to a Finnish nuclear project, the slow restart of Japan’s reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,356.86 points.

Rio Tinto fell 2.4 percent and BHP Billiton shed 1.3 percent.

China’s iron ore futures slid nearly 5 percent to a record low on Wednesday, piling more pressure on spot prices that have slumped to their weakest in more than five years as a supply glut hangs over the commodity.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.