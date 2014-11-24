FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares pause after sharp rally
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

European shares pause after sharp rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower in early trading on Monday, taking a breather after the previous session’s sharp rally sparked by dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and a surprise interest rate cut in China.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,384.15 points, after surging 2.1 percent on Friday.

On the M&A front, shares in British insurer Aviva fell 2.9 percent after it agreed terms on a possible deal to buy rival Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion). Friends Life shares rose 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.