European shares fall for fourth session in a row
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
December 11, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

European shares fall for fourth session in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row, as the slump in oil and iron ore prices knocked resource-related shares lower and fuelled worries over the pace of global growth.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,355.87 points. The index has lost 3.5 percent so far this week.

Oil services stocks featured among the biggest losers, with Seadrill down 2.7 percent and PGS down 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

