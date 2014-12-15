FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares sink as oil slump fuels deflation fears
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

European shares sink as oil slump fuels deflation fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled again on Monday, resuming last week’s sharp sell-off as the relentless drop in oil prices hurt energy shares and fuelled fears of deflation in the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 2.3 percent lower at 1,291.66 points, after sinking 5.9 percent last week.

“The drop in oil would normally be good news for the European economy, but in this case, it’s actually bad news because it seriously raises the risk of deflation,” said Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, in Paris.

ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday that oil price declines will weigh on already-low inflation in the euro area in coming months. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.