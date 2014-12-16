FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares halt sell-off; Orange rallies on EE talks
December 16, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares halt sell-off; Orange rallies on EE talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European shares inched up in early trading on Tuesday, halting their week-long sell-off, with Orange and Deutsche Telekom rallying on news of talks with BT to sell EE.

Orange was up 4.1 percent and Deutsche Telekom up 1.4 percent after the two firms entered exclusive talks with BT for a potential 12.5 billion-pound ($19.6 billion) sale of EE.

At 0811 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,293.27 points. The benchmark index has tumbled around 8 percent in the past six sessions, as the relentless drop in oil prices hurt energy shares and fuelled fears of deflation in the euro zone. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

