RPT-European shares resume slide as Russia fears persist
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-European shares resume slide as Russia fears persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday, reversing part of the previous day’s tentative bounce, hurt by a further drop in oil prices and Russia’s brewing financial crisis.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,303.21 points.

Brent futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, down for a sixth straight session, with persistent worries of a supply glut keeping prices near a 5-1/2 year low under $60 a barrel.

Total was down 1.2 percent, Saipem was down 0.9 percent and BP was down 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
