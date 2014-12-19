FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech stocks lead European shares higher on M&A boost
December 19, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Tech stocks lead European shares higher on M&A boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European stocks climbed early on Friday, with French information technology services firm Atos SE leading a rally in tech stocks after unveiling a deal to buy Xerox Corp’s IT outsourcing arm.

Shares in Atos rose 6 percent, leading gains in the STOXX Europe 600 Technology sector, which was up 1.1 percent at 0814 GMT.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,366.26 points, adding to a 3 percent rally on Thursday.

Air France-KLM bucked the trend, tumbling 7.3 percent after the airline issued its third profit warning in six months, cutting its 2014 earnings goal by 200 million euros as higher-than-expected costs from a recent pilot strike added to weaker unit revenues. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

