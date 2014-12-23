FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares rise for 6th straight day, Nutreco sinks
#Market News
December 23, 2014

Europe shares rise for 6th straight day, Nutreco sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Tuesday, gaining ground for the sixth session in a row and tracking a rally on Wall Street where both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,368.89 points. The benchmark index is up 4 percent in 2014, falling behind a 12.5 percent rally on Wall Street’s S&P.

Shares in Dutch animal feed company Nutreco bucked the trend on Tuesday, falling 5 percent after U.S. commodities company Cargill said it was dropping its takeover bid for Nutreco.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout

