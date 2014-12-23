Greek shares fall ahead of 2nd round of presidential vote

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Greek shares fell on Tuesday before a second round of a presidential vote that could take Athens closer to early elections, derailing EU/IMF-led reforms and raising the risk of another economic setback.

At 0900 GMT, Athens’s ATG share index was down 1.9 percent.

If parliament fails to appoint a president, a general election must be held by early February, potentially bringing in the leftwing Syriza party, which wants to renegotiate the bailout and write off a large part of Greece’s debt. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupt)