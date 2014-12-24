FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares inch up in shortened session
December 24, 2014

European shares inch up in shortened session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - European stocks inched up on Wednesday in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break, gaining ground for the seventh day in a row and mirroring a rally on Wall Street fuelled by unexpectedly strong U.S. GDP data.

At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,375.46 points, extending its rebound started in mid-December.

The London Stock Exchange is set to close the session at 1230 GMT, while Euronext markets will close at 1305 GMT, along with the Madrid Stock Exchange. The cash markets for both Milan and Frankfurt will remain closed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Alistair Smout)

