January 19, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

European shares inch up early; Julius Baer bounces back

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European shares inched up in early trading on Monday, adding to last week’s strong gains, helped by mounting expectations the European Central Bank is about to embark into a bond buying programme to support the euro zone economy.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,408.40 points, after gaining 1 percent on Friday.

Shares in Julius Baer featured among the top gainers, up 2.7 percent, after the Zurich-based private bank said it did not suffer any losses soon after the Swiss National Bank’s decision to abandon a three-year-old cap on the franc. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

