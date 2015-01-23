FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend rally on ECB boost
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

European shares extend rally on ECB boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Friday, gaining ground for the seventh consecutive session, as investors cheered the European Central Bank’s decision to buy government bonds.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,464.69 points, a seven-year high.

Cyclical stocks such as carmakers featured among the biggest gainers again, with BMW up 2.3 percent and PSA Peugeot Citroen up 2.2 percent.

Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn upgraded his European car market growth forecast after the ECB unveiled its QE programme. Ghosn told participants at the Davos World Economic Forum that he now expects Europe’s car market to grow by at least 2 percent in 2015, against 1-2 percent previously.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson, Editing by dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
