PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Top Greek shares slumped more than 5 percent at the open on Monday after Greece’s Syriza party promised to roll back austerity measures in the wake of its victory in a snap election.

Athens’ ATG stock index fell 5.2 percent, led lower by banking stocks. Piraeus Bank fell 14.5 percent and Alpha Bank dropped 11.6 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)