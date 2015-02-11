FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares inch lower; Greece in focus
February 11, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

European shares inch lower; Greece in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Wednesday morning, with Greece remaining at the forefront of investors’ minds ahead of euro zone meetings to discuss the country’s debt crisis.

Shares in Nordic mobile phone operator Telenor featured among the top losers, down 3.5 percent after it reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations, while Norsk Hydro surged 3.8 percent after the aluminium producer posted a six-fold jump in underlying operating profit.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,486.60 points.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

