European shares inch up ahead of euro zone meeting
February 20, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares inch up ahead of euro zone meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - European shares inched up on Friday morning ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece’s bailout programme.

Market sentiment was helped by data showing France’s private sector has unexpectedly expanded at the fastest rate in 3-1/2 years this month.

Investors also awaited flash PMI data for the German and overall euro zone services and manufacturing sectors, expected to show further modest improvement in February.

At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,521.82 points, hovering just below a seven-year high hit on Thursday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

