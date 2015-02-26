FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares steady after mixed earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European shares were steady in early trading on Thursday, taking a breather from their sharp two-month rally, with Allianz falling after its dividend rise disappointed.

Shares in Europe’s largest insurer fell 3.8 percent, the biggest losers among blue-chips, as it raised its dividend by less than expected after earnings in its core property and casualty insurance businesses lagged and results in asset management stalled following client defections at its U.S. unit Pimco.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,543.44 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

