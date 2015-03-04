FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares halt pull-back ahead of PMIs
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

European shares halt pull-back ahead of PMIs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday morning, halting the previous session’s pull-back as investors awaited a batch of macro data on the euro zone, including French and German services PMIs for February.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,548.74 points, after losing 1 percent on Tuesday.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc featured among the top losers, down 8.7 percent after posting a 40 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, hurt by falling gold and silver prices.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.