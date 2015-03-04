European shares halt pull-back ahead of PMIs

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday morning, halting the previous session’s pull-back as investors awaited a batch of macro data on the euro zone, including French and German services PMIs for February.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,548.74 points, after losing 1 percent on Tuesday.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc featured among the top losers, down 8.7 percent after posting a 40 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, hurt by falling gold and silver prices.