FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares trim gains after PMIs
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

European shares trim gains after PMIs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - European shares trimmed their gains on Wednesday morning after Markit’s final February Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMIs) came at 53.3, weaker than a preliminary estimate of 53.5.

At 0919 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,546.71 points, after gaining as much as 0.5 percent in early trade.

“There’s some disappointment on the PMIs. In the past few weeks, the market enjoyed positive surprises on the macro front in Europe, which boosted investors’ expectations,” Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.

“Today, it’s the European figures that disappoint, but this comes after a mixed batch of data from the United States. When you combine slightly disappointing macro data with sky-high stock indexes, you get a correction.” (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.