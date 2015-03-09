FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares fall early, tracking drop on Wall Street
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Europe shares fall early, tracking drop on Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Also weighing on sentiment, data showed German exports in January fell by the largest amount since August, dropping far more than expected, while data from China showed a slide in imports.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,562.39 points.

The S&P 500 lost 1.4 percent on Friday and posted a weekly loss for a second straight week. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.