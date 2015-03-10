Europe shares steady; Credit Suisse surges after naming new CEO

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - European stocks were steady in early trading on Tuesday, while shares in Credit Suisse soared 7.5 percent after naming a new chief executive.

The Swiss lender said it had hired Prudential head Tidjane Thiam as the first African to lead a global investment bank, with the job of reviving a company reeling from U.S. penalties and under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,569.02 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)