Buoyant Adecco helps Europe stocks bounce back after sell-off
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Buoyant Adecco helps Europe stocks bounce back after sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Wednesday, bouncing from the previous session’s sell-off, with Adecco gaining ground after its fourth-quarter profit beat expectations.

The world’s largest staffing group said it expects a pick-up in economic growth to increase demand for flexible labour this year, putting it on track to hit its margin target in 2015. Its shares were up 2.6 percent.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,559.33 points, after losing 1 percent on Tuesday.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa

