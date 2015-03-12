European shares extend rally, helped by earnings

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Thursday, shrugging off a dip on Wall Street and extending their sharp gains made in the previous session, helped in part by forecast-beating results from K+S and Boskalis.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,578.81 points, after surging 1.5 percent on Wednesday.

As Europe’s earnings season draws to an end, companies have reported a 15.9 percent rise in quarterly profits - the biggest rise in European earnings since mid-2011 and well ahead of a 6.8 percent rise in U.S. quarterly profits - according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, as European firms start to reap the benefits from a lower euro currency.