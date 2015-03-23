FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares pause; Pirelli rises after deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

European shares pause; Pirelli rises after deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday, taking a breather following recent sharp gains, while shares in Pirelli rose 2.1 percent after China National Chemical Corp agreed to buy the tyre maker in a 7.1 billion euro deal.

The acquisition, agreed with Pirelli shareholders on Sunday, will see state-owned ChemChina take over the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker and one of the symbols of Italy’s manufacturing industry.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,605.03 points, after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.