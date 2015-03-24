FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares slip after poor Chinese factory data
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

European shares slip after poor Chinese factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, adding to the previous session’s retreat after data showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month low, signalling weakness in the world’s second biggest economy.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,593.80 points, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.

In the euro zone, data showed France’s private sector expanded for the second straight month in March, chiming with recent data that shows the euro zone’s second-largest economy is edging back to growth.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.