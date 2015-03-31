FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe stock indexes post best first quarter in years
March 31, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Europe stock indexes post best first quarter in years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, taking a breather from their recent sharp rally, but recorded big gains for the quarter with Germany’s DAX posting its strongest first-quarter gain since its creation in 1988.

The DAX has surged 22 percent in the last three months, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 16 percent, boosted by the European Central Bank’s asset-buying scheme which has triggered a drop in the euro currency.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended the session down 0.6 percent at 1,587.18 points. It recorded its best first quarter since 1998. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

