April 2, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

European shares dip early; Marks & Spencer rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - European shares dipped on Thursday morning, trading in a tight range ahead of the Easter break, with Greece still at the forefront of investors’ minds after the country sent an updated list of reforms to lenders.

Greece sent a new list of reforms to creditors on Wednesday to try to unlock financial aid and avoid a default but euro zone officials said more work was needed before new funds could be released.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,588.39 points, after gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Shares in Marks & Spencer rose 4 percent after the British retailer posted its best non-food sales performance for nearly four years as it started to put its online distribution problems behind it.

European markets will be closed from Friday to Monday and reopen on Tuesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
