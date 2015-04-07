Europe shares rise as FedEx/TNT bid strengthens M&A fervor

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Tuesday, as FedEx’s 4.4 billion euro ($4.81 billion) bid for Dutch package delivery firm TNT Express sparked a rally in the shares of other courier companies.

TNT stock jumped 31 percent, while PostNL surged 16 percent. Royal Mail added 1.7 percent and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.5 percent.

Signs that corporate takeover activity was on the rise were also highlighted by French media group Vivendi’s offer to buy Orange’s video-sharing website Dailymotion.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,596.88 points, tracking a rally on Wall Street after Friday’s surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve could hold off longer on raising interest rates.