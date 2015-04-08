FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe energy shares rally on proposed Shell-BG deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Europe energy shares rally on proposed Shell-BG deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Wednesday, led by a rally in energy shares after Royal Dutch Shell agreed to buy BG Group for 47 billion pounds ($70 billion) in the first oil super-merger in a decade.

Shares in BG jumped 39 percent, while Tullow Oil soared 9.8 percent, BP gained 4.4 percent, Repsol added 2.4 percent and Total climbed 0.9 percent.

“The deal is done on a net asset value basis, and the good price tag is set to trigger some re-rating across the whole sector,” a Paris-based trader said.

At 0710 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,613.95 points, after rising 1.6 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.