European shares rise early, led by auto stocks
April 9, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rise early, led by auto stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Thursday, helped by robust German data as well as figures showing a strong recovery in Europe’s auto sector.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,618.32 points.

Renault was up 2.1 percent and BMW up 1.9 percent.

According to industry figures published late on Wednesday, the auto sector’s recovery broadened to France, while Spain, Italy and Portugal recorded double-digit sales growth again as they recover from a steep collapse in demand following the 2008 financial crisis.

Robust German data also lifted the mood, with the country’s seasonally-adjusted exports rising 1.5 percent on the month after dipping by 2.1 percent in January. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

