Europe share index hits highest since 2000 as euro slips
April 10, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Europe share index hits highest since 2000 as euro slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index powered ahead to its highest level since 2000 on Friday as the euro hit its lowest level since March 19.

The drop in the single currency over the past year is seen supporting a recovery in the region’s economic growth and in corporate profits.

The euro fell to as low as $1.0637 on Thursday, its lowest level since March 19. For the week, the euro is down about 2.7 percent.

At 0715 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,636.45 points, surpassing its 2007 peak and taking its gains so far this year to 20 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

