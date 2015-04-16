FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares halt rally; Diageo dips after sales fall
April 16, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

European shares halt rally; Diageo dips after sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped in early trading on Thursday, halting their recent sharp rally, with shares in Diageo dropping after it posted a fall in sales.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,645.20 points.

Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker, was down 2.6 percent after saying net sales in the three months to March 31, the third quarter of its financial year, fell 0.7 percent.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout

