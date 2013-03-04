Stock investors look past pricey Germany for Europe growth

* Better value in “core” northern Europe outside Germany

* Norway, Austria highlighted as potential outperformers

* Italy problems driving investors to stick with north

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Smaller northern European stock markets are luring investors keen to escape fresh political and debt market risk in the south but loath to pay for entry into traditional safe-haven Germany.

Political uncertainty in both Spain and Italy, particularly linked to the latter’s post-election gridlock, has cut demand to buy into markets on the euro zone’s periphery that had been fostered by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro.

While many investors still like Germany’s blue-chip DAX index for its high-quality exporters, it is more expensive than at previous times of market stress and some are seeking better value in places such as Austria and the Nordics.

“In many people’s minds, Germany remains the market to favour. The reality, however, may be different,” said Roche-Brune Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne, whose firm manages some 93 million euros ($121 million) of assets.

Data from fund flow tracker EPFR Global showed German equity funds have seen net outflows of $1.15 billion so far this year while Nordic markets had in-flows of $338 million and Austria $2.1 million.

This reflected the fact that while investors were mindful that the Nordic and Austrian markets were riskier and less liquid, they were prepared to overlook that risk due to the potentially bigger gains on offer.

The combined market capitalisations of the benchmark Oslo OBX-25 and of the Austrian ATX-20 both represent around 8 percent of the combined market capitalisation of the DAX 30 index.

This relative lack of scale can make smaller markets riskier and more volatile than the DAX, making it harder to unwind losing bets.

However, traders expressed little concern over this given thei Austrian and Norwegian indexes’ scope to outperform in the context of expectations that a gradual economic recovery in 2013 will lift stock markets.

A Reuters poll last month showed global investors had raised their equity holdings to a 10-month high despite problems in the euro zone.

“Liquidity is not a concern,” said Michael Adam Adler, head of equities at Denmark’s Alm Brand Asset Management, who favours Nordic stocks.

Adler and other investors added Norway and Austria also had attractive valuations, with the DAX just 6 percent off its all-time 2007 high, while Austria remains 50 percent off its all-time peak, implying that Austria had the scope for bigger gains.

ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS

While Norway’s OBX index is, similar to Germany, just 6 percent below its all-time high reached in 2008, the market offers better growth prospects than Germany, according to forward earnings data from Thomson Reuters StarMine.

A further positive for the Austrian index is its greater-than-average exposure to financials, the chief sectoral winner in a nine-month European equity rally since last June, while a major export market -- eastern Europe -- is showing tentative signs of a recovery.

“The Austrian ATX offers more potential to outperform in a rising global equities environment than other European markets,” said Pioneer Investments fund manager Friedrich Erhart, who manages around 325 million euros ($422 million) of assets.

Norway, meanwhile, gives investors a play on the region’s relatively robust banking system and an economy that has weathered the worst of the global financial crisis thanks to its abundant energy resources.

Roche-Brune’s Laverne also favoured Austria and Norway within core Europe, where his preferred stocks included Austrian Post and oil major Statoil.

Laverne said Austria and Norway had a better combination of growth prospects coupled with attractive valuations, and data from Thomson Reuters Starmine backs this up.

Germany’s DAX, which beat other major European markets in 2012 with a 29 percent rise, has a forward 10-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 5.3. It also has a price to book ratio -- an important valuation metric for many -- of 1.3 times, according to the StarMine SmartEstimates, which favour the top-rated equity analysts.

The Austrian stock market has a forward 10-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate of 10.3 on a cheaper price-to-book value multiple of 0.9 times, according to Starmine.

The Norwegian market has a forward 10-year earnings-per-share compound annual growth rate of 6.3 on a price-to-book value of 1.3, offering a similar rating to Germany but with better growth potential.

Norway also has a better forecast average dividend yield of 4.5 for the next 12 months -- above the DAX, where the average dividend yield is seen at 3.4, according to StarMine.

Societe Generale equity strategist Paul Jackson said Austria was an “interesting alternative” to Germany, and that Germany was less attractive for investors looking for a market with room for a sharp rally in 2013.

“German equities have been among the most protected in Europe during the sovereign debt crisis and consequently offer less value than many other markets,” he said.($1 = 0.7702 euros) (Editing by Simon Jessop and Nigel Stephenson)