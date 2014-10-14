FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European equities trim losses, buoyed by U.S. earnings
October 14, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

European equities trim losses, buoyed by U.S. earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European stock markets trimmed earlier losses on Tuesday, with Britain’s FTSE and Germany’s DAX in positive territory, with traders citing a rise in U.S. equity futures on the back of positive corporate earnings.

The FTSE was up by 0.2 percent and the DAX by 0.1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index index stood at 1,289.57 points - down 0.3 percent on the day but still up from its earlier intraday 8-month low of 1,274.87 points.

“There were reasonably good results from Citigroup and U.S. futures are also up. That’s helping us come up off these oversold levels,” said a London-based trader, who declined to be named.

Citigroup reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit, helped by better results from its portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

